Delhi violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra participates in peace march

    New Delhi, Feb 29: A peace march was organised at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against the communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi.

    Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as hundreds of people gathered at the place carrying the tricolour.

    Delhi violence: BJPs Kapil Mishra participates in peace march
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also present at the march organised by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO.

    On Tuesday, February 26, Mishra said he was not scared of the "massive hate campaign" against him for "speaking truth" and supporting the amended citizenship law.

    Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

    Delhi violence: Why no FIR yet against BJP leaders for hate speech, asks AAP

    Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

    "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed," Mishra had tweeted.

    "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets," he wrote.

    The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
