Delhi violence: Autopsy report claims Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injury

    New Delhi, Feb 26: In a shocking turn of events, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who lost his life during the clashes in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri, died of bullet injuries, his autopsy report confirmed.

    The initial reports had claimed that Ratan Lal died of head injuries that he received during stone-pelting in the clash.

    Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (R) and other police officers carry the mortal remains of police inspector Ratan Lal at Shadeed Smarak Sthal, in New Delhi
    Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (R) and other police officers carry the mortal remains of police inspector Ratan Lal at Shadeed Smarak Sthal, in New Delhi

    In the autopsy report, it is said that a bullet was found stuck in his body. The bullet went through his body from left shoulder up to the right shoulder, that resulted in his death.

    Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal to call in Indian Army

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

      At a time when US President Donald Trump landed in Delhi, the clashes in northeast Delhi turned violent in several parts of the national capital as mobs set fire to houses, shops, petrol pumps and public property.

      Alaprt from Ratan Lal, several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara and Amit Sharma, were injured while trying to quell the protests.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
