Delhi violence: AAP govt to bear medical costs of affected, announces ex-gratia

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a number of compensation schemes for those affected and injured in the violence that flared up in parts of Northeast Delhi since Sunday.

He said the Delhi government will bear the costs of medical treatment of all those injured and being treated in private hospitals, and that orders in that regard will be issued by evening today.

The Delhi government has also started sending food supplies in curfew-affected areas, he said.

Compensation announced by Delhi GovernmentRs 10 lakh to family members of those who died

Rs 5 lakh to family members of minors who have died

Rs 5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled

Rs 2 lakh to those who were severely injured

Rs 20,000 to those who sustained minor injuries

Rs 3 lakh to those who have been orphaned

Rs 5,000 per animal for loss of animals

Rs 25,000 for damages to rickshaw

Rs 50,000 for damages to e-rickshaw

Rs 5 lakh if someone's house is completely burnt down

Rs 1 lakh to tenant and Rs 4 lakh to house owner

Rs 2.5 lakh to those whose house has sustained substantial damage but not burnt down completely

Rs 5 lakh to those whose shop have been gutted

Rs 25,000 immediate relief to those whose homes have been totally destroyed