Delhi violence: AAP govt to bear medical costs of affected, announces ex-gratia

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a number of compensation schemes for those affected and injured in the violence that flared up in parts of Northeast Delhi since Sunday.

    He said the Delhi government will bear the costs of medical treatment of all those injured and being treated in private hospitals, and that orders in that regard will be issued by evening today.

    The Delhi government has also started sending food supplies in curfew-affected areas, he said.

    Compensation announced by Delhi GovernmentRs 10 lakh to family members of those who died

    • Rs 5 lakh to family members of minors who have died
    • Rs 5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled
    • Rs 2 lakh to those who were severely injured
    • Rs 20,000 to those who sustained minor injuries
    • Rs 3 lakh to those who have been orphaned
    • Rs 5,000 per animal for loss of animals
    • Rs 25,000 for damages to rickshaw
    • Rs 50,000 for damages to e-rickshaw
    • Rs 5 lakh if someone's house is completely burnt down
    • Rs 1 lakh to tenant and Rs 4 lakh to house owner
    • Rs 2.5 lakh to those whose house has sustained substantial damage but not burnt down completely
    • Rs 5 lakh to those whose shop have been gutted
    • Rs 25,000 immediate relief to those whose homes have been totally destroyed

    X