Delhi violence a clear attempt to embarrass India by anti citizenship law protesters: IB

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The role of the Bhim Army has emerged as one of the key suspects in the violence that erupted in Delhi during the anti citizenship law protests.

The state intelligence bureau report suggested that the entire violence was orchestrated and was aimed at embarrassing India during the visit by Donal Trump. The report says that mischief makers had met on Sunday and decided to turn the protest violent. If one witnesses, those who came on to the streets had come well prepared with stones, pistols and even crates that they used as shields.

Delhi Police sources tell OneIndia that the there was clearly an attempt to incite violence and ensure that the protests turned violent in northeast Delhi. We will be booking all the perpetrators behind the violence. We also have taken into custody the man seen with a pistol, who goes by the name Sharukh. Attempts were made to pass off the shooter as someone from the pro citizenship law group, but it became clear that he had come from the Jaffrabad side, where those opposing the new law were emerging from.

Northeast Delhi remains on the boil: Shots fired, attempts to burn down houses made

During the high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, various aspects were discussed. These included attempts to incite violence, hate mongering and also rumour spreading.

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence

During a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, issues such a hate mongering, adequate force deployment were discussed. It was also decided to have better MLA-Police coordination. More importantly, it was decided that rumour mongering had to stop in order to ensure peace in the area.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and representatives from political parties. Shah has been reviewing the situation since Monday.

Shah had held a meeting late on Monday night after attending the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad. The meeting which began at 11 pm ended at 1.30 am, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs tell OneIndia.

During the meeting, Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Hate and rumour mongering must stop says Shah during high-level meet post Delhi violence

Meanwhile the death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.