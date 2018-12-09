Home News India Delhi: VHP to hold mega rally shortly with 8 lakh participants over Ram Mandir

Delhi: VHP to hold mega rally shortly with 8 lakh participants over Ram Mandir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations will shortly begin a massive rally 'Dharma Sabha' at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital in support of the Ram Temple issue. It must be noted that the event comes days before the commencement of the Parliament's winter session.

The VHP has been saying that it was confident that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Apart from Joshi, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will also address the rally. The event will be addressed the numerous saints who will gather to attend the rally.

On December 2, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a motorcycle rally in the national capital to send out a message about a "Dharam Sabha" being organised by them on December 9 to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to facilitate early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hundreds of VHP supporters went through various residential areas on motorcycles raising slogans "Ramlala hum aaenge, mandir wahi banaaenge", and organised meetings.