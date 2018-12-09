Home News India ‘Those in power today had promised Ram temple’: RSS leader makes veiled attack on Centre

New Delhi, Dec 9: Senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Sunday made a veiled attack on the BJP for not fulfilling its promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded that the Union government enact a legislation, if need be, for it.

Speaking at a VHP rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the RSS executive head said, "Those in power today had promised to construct a Ram temple. They should listen to people and fulfil the demand of temple in Ayodhya. They are aware of the sentiments." Without naming the BJP, Joshi added, "We are not begging for it. We are expressing our emotions. The country wants 'Ram rajya'."

Thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally, which comes ahead of Parliament's winter session commencing Tuesday. The title suit of the Ayodhya land dispute case is pending before the Supreme Court. In January, the court is expected to announce a date for the beginning of the hearing.

The VHP has been saying that it was confident that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Apart from Joshi, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will also address the rally. The event will be addressed the numerous saints who will gather to attend the rally.

On December 2, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a motorcycle rally in the national capital to send out a message about a "Dharam Sabha" being organised by them on December 9 to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to facilitate early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Hundreds of VHP supporters went through various residential areas on motorcycles raising slogans "Ramlala hum aaenge, mandir wahi banaaenge", and organised meetings.