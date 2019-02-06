Delhi University hosts ‘Dalit Literature Festival’

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Delhi, Feb 6: There is not much trend of cultivating sub-altern culture in our daily lives. However, Delhi University (DU) recently took an initiative on those lines by hosting 'Dalit Literature festival' - probably for the first time in the country.

The two-day fest was organised by Kirorimal College's Hindi department in collaboration with various Dalit groups like Ambedkarvadi Lekhak Sangh, Ridam Patrika, Rashmi Prakashan, National Alliance of People's Movements, Delhi Solidarity Group and others, InUth reported. The literature carnival was held to unite the voices of the marginalised sections.

Sanjeev Danda, one of the organisers of the festival, was quoted as saying: "It is the country's first literature festival for Dalits. It has never happened before." He also said Dalits do not only mean Scheduled Castes but also farmers, tribals, working classes and "everyone".

Over a hundred writers, artists, social activists and academics participated in the event and addressed several issues pertaining to the Dalits, be it marginalisation or caste discrimination.

"There are so many issues but no one is addressing them. They say Dalits are taking up all the jobs. But where? Just have a look at the Indian govt's survey and you'll see that the upper castes dominate every ministry. Where are the Scheduled Castes? Not more than 2 percent," Balbir Madhopuri, a renowned Dalit Punjabi writer was quoted as saying by InUth on the occasion.

It was also stressed at the event that not only Ambedkar but many other writers have thrown light on caste issues.