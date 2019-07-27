DU cut off list next on August 1

New Delhi, July 27: The Delhi University (DU) has announced it would declare the sixth cut-off list on August 1 and the seventh, in case there are vacant seats in colleges.

It also said a two-day special drive will be conducted from July 29 to help students, who inadvertently missed out on applying in their respective reserved categories in the first attempt, to undertake the process again.

"The applicants belonging to reserved categories and quotas who inadvertently missed to apply in their respective categories, can now do so by requesting a change, if any, in their categories," the varsity said.

Scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities and Kashmiri migrants are some of the categories.

"Such applicants who will now become eligible after rectification in their respective categories will also be considered for admission in that category in entrance-based undergraduate courses in the subsequent admission lists to be announced as per schedule," the DU said.

These candidates shall not be allowed to claim admissions in the already announced admission lists, the varsity said.

The registered women applicants who are residents of Delhi, but could not apply for admission in Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) shall automatically be considered for admission to it, the DU said.

Such applicants will be admitted to the NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cut-offs, provided seats are available, it said.

Further, NCWEB applicants whose admissions were approved, but could not pay fee during the stipulated time shall also be given another chance, the varsity said.

"Such eligible applicants who couldn't seek admission or cancelled their admission in any colleges or department of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till the fifth cut-off and are, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs, shall also be considered for admission under the sixth cut-off, provided seats are available," the varsity said.