Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 4 pm today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called meeting of his entire 73-member council of ministers on Wednesday to review the progress the his government's flagship programmes and initiatives.

    The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recent setback in by-polls conducted in many states.

    Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Start-up funding scheme, Mudra Yojana among others schemes will be reviewed in the meeting.

    The practice of convening a full meeting of the council of ministers was started by Modi few years ago.

    The last such meeting took place seven months ago where 26 cabinet ministers, 11 ministers of state having independent charges and 36 ministers of state were present.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
