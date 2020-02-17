Delhi: Two criminals killed in police encounter in Pul Prahladpur area

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 17: Two criminals have been killed at around 5 am on Monday in police encounter in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area.

The encounter took place in the wee hours near Rohini's Prahladpur area when a police team took action following a tip-off.

The two criminals have been identified as Raja Qureshi, Ramesh Bahadur who were wanted in multiple cases of crime, the most recent being a murder case in Karawal Nagar.

After being shot, the criminals were rushed to a hospital were declared dead. The criminals were accused in a number of cases. ​

Earlier in October 2020, another encounter had taken place in Delhi's Rohini area. The special cell had laid a trap near Sector 24 of Rohini on the basis of a tip-off, the police said.

When the police team tried to intercept their vehicle, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated. The criminals, involved in snatching and robbery cases, were injured, the police said.