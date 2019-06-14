Delhi TTE proves to be ‘Good Samaritan’, helps woman to deliver baby

New Delhi, June 14: Humanity still exists. The Indian Railways has proved it, A Delhi based TTE proved to be a 'Good Samaritan'. TTE of Delhi division Shri H.S.Rana helped a woman to deliver her baby at night.

The TTE of Delhi division came as a saviour to help a pregnant woman to deliver a baby, with the help of other co-passengers when no doctors were available on the train. His samaritan and humanitarian act made everyone feel proud.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted praising the kind act of the TTE.

In another incident on Thursday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who have been working tirelessly to ensure the damage from Cyclone Vayu, rescued a pregnant woman who needed pre-term delivery from the coast of Gujarat.

INDIAN RAILWAYS, SERVING PASSENGERS WITH SMILE : TTE of delhi division Shri H.S.Rana helped a woman deliver baby at night, with help of co-passengers, when no doctor could be found on train. His Samaritan and humanitarian act makes us feel proud. pic.twitter.com/9IgbKdpHJ4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 14, 2019

Although, the saviours- doctors are on strike today across the nation protesting after a junior doctor was assaulted in Kolkata, allegedly by family members of a deceased who blamed medical negligence for the death. Doctors at Delhi AIIMS wore helmets, fake bandages to support counterparts in Kolkata who are demanding better security for themselves.

Reportedly, healthcare services have suffered as OPDs in government hospitals remain shut in Kolkata since two days now. Protesting doctors demand better security arrangements while also demanding that the guilty in the assault case be severely punished.