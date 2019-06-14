  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi TTE proves to be ‘Good Samaritan’, helps woman to deliver baby

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: Humanity still exists. The Indian Railways has proved it, A Delhi based TTE proved to be a 'Good Samaritan'. TTE of Delhi division Shri H.S.Rana helped a woman to deliver her baby at night.

    The TTE of Delhi division came as a saviour to help a pregnant woman to deliver a baby, with the help of other co-passengers when no doctors were available on the train. His samaritan and humanitarian act made everyone feel proud.

    Delhi TTE proves to be ‘Good Samaritan’, helps woman to deliver baby
    Picture from Indian Railways twitter

    The Ministry of Railways tweeted praising the kind act of the TTE.

    Bengaluru doctors successfully separate conjoined twins who shared heart

    On Thursday in another incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who have been working tirelessly to ensure the damage from Cyclone Vayu, rescued a pregnant woman who needed pre-term delivery from the coast of Gujarat.

    However, healthcare facilities in the major cities across the nation are set to be widely affected as doctors - the saviours are on strike today; protesting after a junior doctor was assaulted in Kolkata, allegedly by family members of a deceased who blamed medical negligence for the death. Doctors at Delhi AIIMS wore helmets, fake bandages to support counterparts in Kolkata who are demanding better security for themselves.

    Reportedly, healthcare services have suffered as OPDs in government hospitals remain shut in Kolkata since two days now. Protesting doctors demand better security arrangements while also demanding that the guilty in the assault case be severely punished.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways aiims human interest women

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue