Delhi triple murder case: with the help of CCTV footage, Cops arrest Friend’s daughter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, June 26: With the help of CCTV footage, the Delhi Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the main suspects a woman and her friend in the Vasant Vihar triple murder case in which an elderly couple and a 20-year-old nurse was stabbed 36 times in her neck with two different objects.

Police said that one of the objects used for stabbing the nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal, appeared to be an ice-pick, while another seemed to be a screwdriver. The elderly couple - Vishnu Mathur,79, and Shashi Mathur,75 - had one stab wound each in their necks.

Police said the motive behind the triple murder was robbery. The man arrested on Wednesday had served a five-year jail term for the murder of his wife.

Police had earlier suspected that the killings were carried out by a man and a woman known to the attendant.

Fifteen teams were formed to trace the accused involved in the killing. And more than 50 people have been questioned in the last two days, but officials said that have not been able to find any concrete evidence that could lead them to the killer or the motive behind the murders.

"We are working on it and various teams have been formed which are working on the leads," Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Anand Mohan said.

No alcohol bottles were found in the room but a half-empty glass with leftover liquid, suspected to be alcohol, was found from the crime scene, he said. Call record details of Nautiyal were accessed. Dump data of mobile phones active in the vicinity of the house were also accessed, police said.