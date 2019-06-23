  • search
    Delhi triple murder case: With doors bolted from outside, Elderly Couple, maid found dead

    New Delhi, June 23: A triple murder case surfaced this morning where an elderly couple and their maid were found dead with their throat slit inside their house in Vasant Vihar.

    The deceased couple were identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur and their domestic help as Khushbu.

    Representational Image

    The Delhi Police, which is now probing the case, suspects it to be a case of murder. The police said that they were tipped off about the murders at 8.40 a.m.

    Speaking on Vasant Enclave triple murder case: Devendra Arya, DCP South West said,''Prima facie it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was friendly entry into the house. Bodies sent for post mortem. Probe is on.''

    "Another domestic help of the couple revealed that when she came in the morning, she found the doors bolted from the outside. When she entered the house, she found the couple and their help sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood," said a senior police officer.

    Police said the entire house had been ransacked and further investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
