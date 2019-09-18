  • search
Trending ISRO Delhi Strike E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Transport Union to go on strike against hefty fines on Sep 19

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: As crackdown on traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 intensifies, the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) has confirmed that the transport union will go in strike on September 19th, (Thursday) in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Delhi Transport Union strike

    Truck drivers and owners of commercial vehicles huddled at the Noida Stadium on Monday and announced their decision to take part in the strike on Thursday.

    The union claims that due to the economic slowdown, which has impacted the sector immensely, in addition to the new fines, operating has become difficult.

    The union has stated it will go on a one-day token strike on Thursday. The strike will include all commercial vehicles - Truck, Bus, Tempo, Taxi, Maxi-Cabs, and Auto Rickshaws.

    The strike is against the exorbitant increase in penalties and limiting third party liability of insurance that have come into force with the new Motor Vehicles Act.

    The union has stated that it will hold a strike on September 19, however, some members of the union claimed that they might go on strike indefinitely should the government not heed to their demands.

    Rolling back on the new fines is something the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed the state government is currently evaluating. The state is said to be observing the impact of the new fines and if it finds them to be "inconvenient", it will reduce the fines under the provisions it is allowed to under the new Motor Vehicle's Act.

    More STRIKE News

    Read more about:

    strike transport truck

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue