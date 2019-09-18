Delhi Transport Union to go on strike against hefty fines on Sep 19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 18: As crackdown on traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 intensifies, the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) has confirmed that the transport union will go in strike on September 19th, (Thursday) in the Delhi-NCR region.

Truck drivers and owners of commercial vehicles huddled at the Noida Stadium on Monday and announced their decision to take part in the strike on Thursday.

The union claims that due to the economic slowdown, which has impacted the sector immensely, in addition to the new fines, operating has become difficult.

The union has stated it will go on a one-day token strike on Thursday. The strike will include all commercial vehicles - Truck, Bus, Tempo, Taxi, Maxi-Cabs, and Auto Rickshaws.

The strike is against the exorbitant increase in penalties and limiting third party liability of insurance that have come into force with the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The union has stated that it will hold a strike on September 19, however, some members of the union claimed that they might go on strike indefinitely should the government not heed to their demands.

Rolling back on the new fines is something the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed the state government is currently evaluating. The state is said to be observing the impact of the new fines and if it finds them to be "inconvenient", it will reduce the fines under the provisions it is allowed to under the new Motor Vehicle's Act.