Delhi Transport Strike Today: Many schools to stay closed; exams postponed

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 19: Thousands of commuters are likely to face hardships on Wednesday as transport bodies have given a one-day token strike call against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences.

Many schools in the national capital will remain closed as a result of the strike. Many parents received messages from their children's schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed on Thursday.

"Most of the schools have announced an off due to the strike of transporters and preparatory leave of ongoing exams," said Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee of unaided recognised private schools.

A message from GD Salwan Public school read, "Dear parent, on account of the strike called by private transporters under the banner of the United Front of Transport Association in Delhi/NCR, the school shall remain closed for the students of classes nursery, KG and 10th on 19/09/2019."

Other schools that sent similar messages are ITL Public School in Dwarka, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and DPS, Mathura Road.

Exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Saturday at Chinmaya Vidyalaya. "Due to the transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Association, the school will remain closed on September 19. The scheduled exam for classes IV-XII will be held on September 20. For detailed information, please check the school website," a message from ITL Public School read.

"In view of the proposed transport strike in Delhi, the school will remained closed on Thursday, September 19, for all students and teachers. It has also been decided that this holiday will be compensated later. However, it will be a normal working day for the administrative staff," said a message sent by DPS, Mathura Road.

The United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office-bearers on Wednesday said that both the Centre and the Delhi government had forced them to call the strike.

"We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike," said UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola.

The UFTA is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments, including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region.

Gola said the road transport sector is already passing through its worst phase due to rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties, and corruption.

"The exorbitant and unviable penalties imposed through the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, has increased corruption, high-handedness and harassment of vehicle owners and drivers," he charged.

The federation leaders demanded withdrawal of the provisions of the amended Act, such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting the liability of insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others.