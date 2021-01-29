Delhi traffic update: NH-24, Ghazipur border closed; traffic slow near Akshardham, Nizamuddin

Violence on Republic Day is unfortunate but will not end farmers' stir: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Delhi traffic police on Friday issued traffic alert in view of the violent protest by farmers during the tractor rally that stormed Delhi and nearby areas.

The police said that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders have been closed for traffic. NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic.

Traffic is slow near Akshardham temple, Nizamuddin and near EDM in Anand Vihar.

Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are opened. The Delhi traffic police has advised the commuters to take alternate routes.

Traffic Alert

Gazipur border closed.Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9,Road no 56, 57 A,Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall,Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 29, 2021

Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near DSIDC Narela. The cops have advised the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 today.

In Ghaziapur border, traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, paper market, Telco T point, EDM, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta.

Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, please take alternate routes.