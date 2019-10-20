  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    "Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.

    The Assembly polls in Delhi are crucial for the Congress as it will give it an opening to bounce back in a city it ruled for 15 long years until the AAP came. The death of Dikshit on July 20 came as a shock to the Congress, which now has no leader of her stature in Delhi.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi arvind kejriwal aap

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue