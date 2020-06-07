Delhi to reopen its borders from Monday; hotels, banquet halls to remain shut

New Delhi, June 07: A day before nationwide relaxations come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi.

He said that restaurants, malls and places of worship will open but said the government will take a call on opening banquet halls later.

The chief minister also announced opening of Delhi's borders from Monday.