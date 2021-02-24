SKM condemns arrest of Disha in toolkit case, demands her immediate release

Delhi to make negative Covid RT-PCR test report must for arrivals from 5 states

New Delhi, Feb 24: Amid significant increase in coronavirus cases, Delhi likely to make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative Covid test report from Friday.

Reportedly, travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi from 26th February till 15th March. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official of the Union Health Ministry. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases, the central official had said on Tuesday.

In the wake of second wave fear, several states have even imposed fresh restrictions on interstate travel.