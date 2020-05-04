  • search
    Delhi to impose extra 70 per cent tax on liquor amid pandemic

    New Delhi, May 04: The Delhi government has decided to charge 70 per cent extra tax on liquor from Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The new tax named "special corona fee" is expected to boost boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

    Representational Image
    "70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," reports said.

    On the first day of rolling up shutters on Monday after a 40-day hiatus in operations due to the lockdown, many government-run liquor shops in the national capital had to be closed within a just few hours as crowds of buyers did not follow social distancing norms.

    'Mai Liquor Deta Hu': Funny memes trend as people queue up to buy alcohol

    Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate that chaos ensued at liquor shops in the national capital with social distancing norms at stake. Kejriwal warned of sealing areas and revoking relaxations if social distancing and other norms are not followed.

    "It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there," the chief minister said today.

    Kejriwal said the shop owners will have to take responsibility. If the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop, it will be shut, he said.

    delhi liquor coronavirus

