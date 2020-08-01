YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 01: Over 52,000 complaints from various quarters were received till July 15 by the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws, officials said on Friday.

    The progress on the complaints received and action taken was reviewed during the 49th meeting of the STF held on Friday. Officers from all local bodies and other agencies attended the meeting.

    Delhi STF received over 52k complainants till July 15

    "In total 52,253 complaints have been received by the STF till July 15 and action has been initiated on 45,955," a senior DDA official said.

    Unlock 3.0: Lt Governor cancels Delhi govt's decision to open hotels, weekly markets

    While reviewing the progress of action taken on the complaints, STF chairman STF and DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain observed that there has been a "significant reduction" in the pendency of complaints.

    He directed the government agencies to continue with their work and take action as needed to remove encroachments.

    The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018, with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction.

    It has been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

    Besides the DDA vice chairman, the 19-member STF comprises senior officers from various local bodies.

    Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9:53 [IST]
