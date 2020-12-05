How highways have become the new home for farmers

It is our duty to back farmers who feeds the nation: Rahul Gandhi

People have a right to demonstrate peacefully: UN on farmers' protest

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee provides food to protesting farmers thrice a day

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 05: As farmers continued their protest against the farm laws the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has been preparing food for the farmers protesting at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). A volunteer said, "We are providing meals three times a day."

Earlier, volunteers from a gurdwara in Ghaziabad were seen distributing tea to protesting farmers stationed at the Delhi-Ghazipur border.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with home minister Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and railways minister Piyush Goyal ahead of the fifth round of talks today between the Centre and farmers.

A union of crop growers have threatened to march from their state to Delhi via NH-8 and camp at Jantar Mantar if the issues are not resolved during Saturday's meeting.

How highways have become the new home for farmers

The other protesters have stayed put at various Delhi borders, including the Noida border near Mayur Vihar.

Notably, the committee, a day before, has sent legal notice to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws.