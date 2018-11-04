  • search

‘Delhi’s Eiffel Tower’: Signature Bridge inaugurated, opens to public tomorrow

    New Delhi, Nov 4: The Delhi's Signature Bridge over the Yamuna in northwest Delhi was inaugurated on Sunday. Fourteen years in the making, the bridge will be thrown open for the public on Monday. 

    "From the top of the bridge, the people of Delhi will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, like people can from the Eiffel Tower (in Paris). The people will be taken to the top of the bridge in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people," Sisodia said.

    The Signature Bridge will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India and will offer panoramic view of the city. Built over river Yamuna, Signature Bridge will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It will also share the traffic burden of the Wazirabad bridge.

    It will have a 154-metre-high glass box which will act like an observation deck for the visitors, giving them a bird's-eye view of the city. The viewing deck is likely to be open to public by February.

    The 575-metre Signature Bridge will also have designated selfie spots for tourists to seal their memories.

