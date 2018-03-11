Delhi Sealing: Kejriwal calls BJP, Cong for meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has call an all-party meeting on March 13 at his residence to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi.

He has written to Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and Congress Delhi Chief Ajay Maken to attend the meeting to discuss and find a solution to end the sealing so that shops could be reopened at the earliest.

In his letters, he has written that the sealing drive has created a situation of panick in the national capital and to find a solution, all the parties have to rise above their individual politics. Earlier, Congress Chief Ajay Maken had asked CM Kejriwal for time to discuss the issue of sealing.

The sealing drive has been going on for months now in the national capital and led to massive agitation among the traders and shop owners. Previously Bandhs has been held in protest, the traders have also called for another bandh to protest sealing on March 13.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.