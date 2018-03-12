Delhi Sealing: AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks BJP once again

Attacking the BJP once again on the issue of sealing drive in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the issue can be only solved by a bill or an ordinance by the BJP. He said, "The situation in Delhi has turned terrifying because of sealing. Women and children who tried stopping the Police were beaten up."

He said, "Children of businessmen who have exams are now being forced to leave on the streets."

He even said that conversion money was extracted from the traders without even letting them know. He said, "4000 crore rupees was extracted for conversion money, but the traders were not even told. Money was extorted."

He asked, "If all parties are with the traders, then why are they not bringing a small change to help them?"

Modification in the Delhi Master Plan is the only way that sealing could be stopped.

"Since Independence, 14 private member bills have passed, I have also started the practice of private member bills in Parliament, but there is a long process. Today in the Parliament all of us have talked about the traders only," he said.

OneIndia News

