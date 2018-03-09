Delhi Sealing: AAP attacks BJP for traders crises

Delhi : Traders at Lajpat Nagar stage protest against Delhi's sealing drive | Oneindia News

Delhi Traders are reeling under the sealing-drive of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. On Thursday, 400 out of 700 shops were closed in Delhi's Amar Colony. Clashes broke out between Delhi police personnel and traders in Delhi's Lajpath Nagar following which the injured traders and shop owners had to be admitted to AIIMS hospital.

The Congress and AAP Government came out to attack the BJP claiming that BJP is responsible for the suffering of the traders in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, AP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the only way the sealing drive can be ended is by an ordinance by the BJP in Delhi. He further said, "The BJP in Delhi is not at all serious about the problems being caused to the traders in the national capital,?"

Saurabh Bharadwaj while talking to reporters at the Press Conference said that "The first sealing was in Defense Colony in Delhi, at that time also we had said that it was a conspiracy to collect money from Delhi traders, they are being fooled."

"First, Vijay Goyal tricked the traders, Manoj Tiwari and Hardeep Puri also made big claims, but they did not do anything and would not, we are speaking from the very first day that the solution is only with the BJP. If Modi ji wants, then sealing can stop in one day," He said.

Brijesh Goyal, president of Aam Aadmi Party Wing, said that "The Supreme Court has restrained the amendment made by the DDA, the traders have understood this very well that only the BJP government can stop the sealing."

"The amendments made by the DDA were not incomplete and therefore their amendments were not accepted in the Supreme Court, we fought with the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and traders at different levels to fight the sealing but due to the negligence of the central government, we are not being listened to nor are we being given relief from sealing to traders,"

