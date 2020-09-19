Delhi scribe allegedly passed information to Chinese intel: Chinese lady, Nepalese associated arrest

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: Delhi journalist Rajeev Sharma who was arrested by the Delhi Police was allegedly passing on sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence. The Special Cell has also arrested one Chinese lady and her Nepalese associate for paying large amounts of money. The money was routed through shell companies, the police have also learnt.

Sharma is said to have been in possession of classified national documents. He has been sent to six days police custody. It is also alleged that he was tasked with conveying sensitive information in exchange for large amounts of money. The police have recovered sensitive material and also taken into their possession, his laptop, mobile and other incriminating material.

The journalist, Rajeev Sharma had earlier worked with United News of India, The Tribune, Sakaal Times. He had recently written a piece fo the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

"He is a resident of Pitampura, and was arrested by the southwestern range of Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He was produced before the magistrate the next day, following which he was taken into police custody for six days. He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress," DCP(Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

His piece in the Global Times titled, 'A rapprochement road map for Beijing and New Delhi benefits both countries,' he had said that the steady deterioration of bilateral relations since the night of May 5, when the latest standoff began, has practically evaporated all the diplomatic gains of the past years in one stroke. The current crisis is the biggest threat to normal ties between the two sides since 1962. It's a lose-lose situation for both. Their common objective must be to build a better and peaceful future for their peoples and not a military buildup against one another.

Sharma runs a YouTube channel, Rajeev Kishkindha. On the day of his arrest, he had uploaded two videos. One of them was titled, 'China may still do mischief #IndiaChinaFaceOff.' In this he had said that despite an agreement, reached between the two foreign ministers of India and China, the road to peace is still heavily mined. There is no guarantee that everything will play out as per the script reached between the two countries.

The other video in Hindi speaks about the state of the Indian media. It was meant to be a watchdog, but has become a lapdog of the government, he also said in the video. On Friday night, Sharma's Twitter account which has 5,300 followers showed the message, 'caution account is temporarily restricted. You're seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account.'