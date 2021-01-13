Delhi schools outside containment zones to open on Jan 18 for Classes 10, 12

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: All schools in Delhi will reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 18. The circular says only schools outside the containment zones will be allowed to reopen and students, staff and teachers living in these areas will not be allowed to attend.

"In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021. However, the child should be called to school only with the consent of parents, following the enclosed standard operating procedure. Further, while the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents," the circular said.

The schools have been told not to hold or any assembly or physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide the children not to share books, stationary or copies.