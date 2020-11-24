Delhi saw COVID peak on Nov 10, cases decreasing now: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Karnataka not to reopen schools, PU colleges in December

New Delhi, Nov 24: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak.

Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing.

Kejriwal also told the prime minister that the severity of third wave is due to several factors, including air pollution, and sought his help over the issue of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Coronavirus outbreak: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan

The CM also sought reservation of an additional 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till third wave lasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of eight states where Covid-19 cases have seen a sudden spurt after the festive season.

India's virus tally rose to 91,77,841 today with 37,975 new infections, while the death toll increased to 1,34,218 after the country recorded 480 new deaths.

The PM will hold another meeting around 12pm with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy.

The meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court as the Centre and all states to file within two days the status reports detailing steps taken to deal with the current Covid-19 situation, noting that the pandemic has "worsened".