Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi for the next four to five days due to the closure of the Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

    The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Water treated by the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants is supplied to east Delhi and south Delhi areas.

    The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal is reducing due to closure for its annual maintenance, the DJB said, adding that the production of the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants may get affected. Water level in the Yamuna is also less.

    Therefore, water will be available at low pressure for four to five days till the situation improves, a DJB official said.

    "The areas likely to be affected are parts of south Delhi, east Delhi, northeast Delhi and NDMC areas," the water utility said.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
