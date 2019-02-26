  • search
    Delhi's budget is meant for every section of the society: Kejriwal

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 26: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the budget presented by his government is meant for every section of the society and asserted that the economy of Delhi is booming at a time when other states are grappling with difficulties.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file photo
    Talking to reporters after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first budget of Rs 30,000 crore which has now grown to 60,000 crore, showing "good health" of Delhi's finances.

    "This budget is for everyone - rich, poor, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and students. We have taken care of everyone," he told reporters.

    Earlier, the AAP government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

