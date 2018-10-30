  • search

Delhi's air quality remains poor, pollution to worsen on Diwali

By
    New Delhi, Oct 30: The national capital, which has been battling dangerous levels of pollution, recorded the 'poor' air quality on Tuesday, adding to the woes of Delhiites.

    Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi's Lodhi Road area; prominent pollutants PM 2.5 at 280 and PM 10 at 280 both in 'poor' category.

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    Stubble burning leads to increase of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) also known as fine particulate matter.

    Ten areas in Delhi recorded severe pollution level. These areas are Mundka, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, CRRI Mathura Road, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Mundaka, Narela, Punjabi Bagh and Rohini.

    According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), large number of biomass fire spots were seen in satellite imageries in neighboring states of Delhi.

    According to experts, the Diwali week is expected to witness rise in pollution levels as a two-hour window remained open to burst firecrackers.

    The Supreme Court had ruled that bursting of firecrackers will be allowed from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali, however, permitting the sale and manufacture of low emission "green" firecrackers countrywide. For Christmas and New Year, cracker bursting has been allowed for 11.45 PM - 12.45 AM.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
