YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi's air quality may improve marginally on Saturday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has stated that air quality in Delhi may touch 'very poor' on Friday but may improve marginally on Saturday.

    Delhis air quality may improve marginally on Saturday
    Representational Image

    It also attributed the recent deterioration in air quality to a rise in the contribution of stubble fires to the PM 2.5 levels in the national capital.

    Government agencies had on Thursday forecast that air quality may deteriorate slightly and may touch the lower end of the "very poor" zone on November 20-21.

    "The minimum temperature may fall further over the weekend. However, wind speed is likely to remain high until November 21," said a senior IMD scientist.

    "The wind direction is north-westerly and is bringing fumes from stubble fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab," the Safar bulletin had stated.

    The contribution of stubble-burning to the city's PM 2.5 levels was estimated to be 20 per cent on Thursday, up from 8 per cent the previous day.

    Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season on Thursday --- 9.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. It is mainly because of cold winds blowing from the snow-clad Himalayan region. The maximum settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

    More AIR POLLUTION News

    Read more about:

    air pollution

    Story first published: Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X