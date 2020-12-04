YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi's air pollution situation remains serious despite stopping stubble burning: Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Stubble burning has stopped now but Delhi's air pollution situation remains serious, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday urging the Arvind Kejriwal government to take swift action on the complaints forwarded to it by the CPCB.

    prakash javadekar

    The minister said several complaints that activities like biomass and garbage burning, improper waste disposal, violation of construction and demolition waste rules, unpaved roads and dust, which cause pollution, are still being carried out.

    In a message from his residence, Javadekar said that the apex pollution watchdog -- Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) -- has issued a notice to the Delhi government to take strict and swift action on the complaints forwarded to it about activities causing pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region.

    Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police shuts Singhu, Safiabad borders; diverts traffic from Mukarba

    "The situation of air pollution in Delhi is still serious. Stubble burning has stopped but Delhi's air quality index still remains in 'very poor' category," Javadekar said.

    "CPCB's 50 teams inspect Delhi and NCR every day and submit the complaints and observations from those visits to the agencies concerned. Yet, some work is done, some not. Hence, the CPCB has issued a notice to the Delhi government asking it to take necessary and swift action on complaints we are forwarding to it," he said.

    "Delhi government and all agencies concerned should swing into action as stubble burning has stopped now," Javadekar said. In its notice, the CPCB asked the Delhi government to take strict action against industrial activities causing pollution like tyre pyrolysis, burning of tyres and other wastes etc.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi air pollution delhi air pollution

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 13:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X