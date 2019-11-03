Delhi’s rising air pollution still a concern

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 3: Ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the talk has been dominated by the toxic air quality of Delhi. Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

    Delhi's Pollution level rises

    Delhi's Pollution level rises

    Air quality remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with pollution levels hovering at around 1,000. The air quality of Anand Vihar, Narela, Bawana, and National Stadium was 979, 983, 903, and 942, respectively. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category

    32 flights diverted from Delhi airport

    32 flights diverted from Delhi airport

    Thirty-two flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution, airport officials said. "Total 32 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather," they said.

    An Air India spokesperson said, "Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since morning 9 am in T3 airport (Delhi). Twelve flights are diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow." When asked if it can be said that "bad weather" is actually the pollution, the spokesperson replied in affirmative.

    DDCA keeps fingers crossed as visibility gets worse

    DDCA keeps fingers crossed as visibility gets worse

    The light rain in the national capital has made the situation worse for the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials as the smog has gone from bad to worse. With the opening T20I between India and Bangladesh set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the DDCA officials and groundsmen are keeping fingers crossed.

    BCCI Sources said,''Match (India-Bangladesh T20i match in Delhi, later today) has not been called off yet. It is too early to decide as the match is at 7 pm.''

    UP Minister says stubble burning is 'Natural System'

    UP Minister says stubble burning is 'Natural System'

    Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala said that stubble burning is an age old phenomenon and farmers have always practiced it. He also said that "Yagya" should be done to please Lord Indra.

    Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida shut till Nov 5

    Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida shut till Nov 5

    All government and private schools up till Class 12 in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on November 4 and 5 in the wake of spike in the pollution level, officials said on Sunday. The administrations of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad said the decision has been taken as the levels of particulate matter 2.5 and 10 have been excessive in the air since Diwali, resulting in a major dip in the overall air quality.

