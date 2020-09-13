YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police clarifies Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh not been arraigned as accused

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: The Delhi Police clarified that CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh have not been arraigned as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in Delhi riots cases.

    Delhi Police clarifies Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh not been arraigned as accused

    They were earlier accused of asking anti-CAA protesters to go to "any extreme", spreading discontent in the community by calling CAA/NRC anti-Muslim, and organise demonstrations to "malign the image of the Government of India".

    Delhi riots: Police name Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh as co-conspirators

    It was reported that the names appeared in a supplementary charge sheet, a copy of which is with the PTI, filed by the police on the riots in North East District between February 23 and 26, which claimed 53 lives and left 581 injured, 97 of them having gunshot wounds.

    These eminent personalities have been made accused based on the confessions of three students-women's collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Gulfisha Fathima of Jamia Milia Islamia-in the Jafrabad violence, from where the riots spread to other parts of north-east Delhi.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi riots

    Story first published: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X