Delhi Police clarifies Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh not been arraigned as accused

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Delhi Police clarified that CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh have not been arraigned as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in Delhi riots cases.

They were earlier accused of asking anti-CAA protesters to go to "any extreme", spreading discontent in the community by calling CAA/NRC anti-Muslim, and organise demonstrations to "malign the image of the Government of India".

It was reported that the names appeared in a supplementary charge sheet, a copy of which is with the PTI, filed by the police on the riots in North East District between February 23 and 26, which claimed 53 lives and left 581 injured, 97 of them having gunshot wounds.

These eminent personalities have been made accused based on the confessions of three students-women's collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Gulfisha Fathima of Jamia Milia Islamia-in the Jafrabad violence, from where the riots spread to other parts of north-east Delhi.