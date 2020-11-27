‘You were shaken out of slumber’: HC pulls up Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge

Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until vaccine against Covid-19 available

Delhi riots: Police likely to release photos of 20 accused

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Police also said that a reward will be given to anyone who provides information about the accused in connection with the riots which took place in February this year.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.