Delhi riots: Police fish out 11 bodies from drains

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The drains of northeast Delhi have been in the headline following the communal riots. In the last five days at least 11 bodies have been fished out from the drains and it is suspected that these are persons who lost their lives during the communal riots that rocked the area last week.

The riots have claimed 47 lives so far, while 350 are reported to be injured. Since most of the bodies are decomposed beyond recognition, the police have recommended a DNA test. The police are also ascertaining whether these persons were killed in the riots.

The first body to be recovered was that of Intelligence Bureau official, Ankit Sharma. His family has alleged that he was attacked by a mob during the violence. The police are however yet to identify the last five bodies that were recovered on Sunday and Monday.