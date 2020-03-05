  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi last week rose to 53 on Thursday. Forty four deaths have been reported from the GTB hospital, five from RML hospital, three from LNJP hospital and one from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

    Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi.

    Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement.

    In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.

    Earlier in the day, a Delhi court dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, after which the police arrested him.

    Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

    Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi violence

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X