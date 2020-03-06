  • search
    Delhi riots: Court sends Tahir Hussain to 7-Day police custody

    New Delhi, Mar 06: A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

    Duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after he was produced before him by Delhi Police which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy, Tahir's advocate Mukesh Kalia said.

    Tahir was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.

    Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed hospitals not to dispose of any unidentified body till 11 March and asked them to preserve DNA samples of all dead bodies.

    The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi last week rose to 53 on Thursday. Forty four deaths have been reported from the GTB hospital, five from RML hospital, three from LNJP hospital and one from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
