  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi riots: Cops hold meetings at Noida, Ghaziabad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Delhi Police's eastern range held a meeting with Ghaziabad and Noida police to discuss whether the bordering areas had any connection to the recent communal riots in the national capital, officials said.

    The meeting was held to discuss coordination among the police forces investigating the riots.

    Delhi riots: Cops hold meetings at Noida, Ghaziabad

    "We have conducted a meeting with Ghaziabad and Noida police. The meeting was held on the matter that how can we cooperate in the investigation of the recent riots in the northeast part of the national capital," Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) Alok Kumar said.

    Police are trying to identify the people who were part of the unlawful assembly and indulged in the February 23 violence. Several people have already been identified, they said.

    A senior officer said the police are investigating the riots from all angles and putting all possible efforts to identify and nab the accused persons.

    Govt bans 2 Malayalam channels for 48 hours over Delhi riots coverage

    As of now, 683 cases have been registered in connection with the riots. In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, police said.

    Although the Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed in the violence last week, it has not provided a break-up of the death toll yet.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi delhi police meeting violence

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X