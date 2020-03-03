  • search
    Delhi riots aftermath: WhatsApp number, email ID issued to complain about hate messages online

    New Delhi, Mar 03: A Delhi Assembly panel on Tuesday issued a WhatsApp number and an email ID to complain about hate message being spread on social media over the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

    WhatsApp number, email ID issued to complain about hate messages online
    Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj

    Talking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairman of the Committee on Peace and Harmony of Delhi Assembly, said if people find hate messages on social media, they could complain at WhatsApp number 8950000946 and email ID dvscommittee@delhigov.in.

    Bharadwaj said peace meetings in six assembly constituencies covering riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi would be held on Thursday. Local religious leaders and MLAs would participate in these meetings.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
