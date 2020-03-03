Delhi riot: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 held or detained

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday. Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.