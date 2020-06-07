Delhi reserves hospitals for residents only as Capital battles COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Delhi, June 07: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that hospitals run by the government and some private hospitals will be reserved only for residents of the national capital.

The move comes amid the controversy of Delhi hospitals turning away coronavirus patients, claiming the non-availability of beds.

"Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal said at an online press conference.

"Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," the chief minister said.

Speculatin was rife that a couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need.

Asserting that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the national capital to treat COVID-19 patients, he said the Delhi government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.

Malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

The chief minister also announced opening of Delhi's borders from Monday.