Delhi reports zero covid-19 death as India sees significant drop in daily cases

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 09: The national capital of country has reported zero death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hour, first time since the pandemic hit India.

Also, there is a 55 per cent decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths have been reported in last 5 weeks, according to the Health Ministry.

India is making progress in battling COVID-19, seeing declining cases and increasing vaccinations coupled with low mortality but high recovery rates.

India still has the second-highest number of confirmed infections in the world at more than 10 million, but over the past four months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, according to the country's Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization.

There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours.

Also, there are seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks and 33 states and Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases.

India reports 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 14,016 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry.

The total cases in the country now stands at 1,08,47,304. Of these active cases are 1,43,625. The total discharges are 1,05,48,521. The death toll stands at 1,55,158. A total of 62,59,008 vaccinations have taken place in the country.