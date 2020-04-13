Delhi reports 356 COVID-19 cases in biggest 1-day jump, total rises to 1,510

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 13: A total of 356 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 325 patients are contacts of men who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March of this year.

With developments on Monday, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Delhi stands at 1,510. Out of these, 1,071 either attended the Markaz congregation or came in contact with someone who did.

As many as 30 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals while 28 have succumbed to the infection to date.

According to health ministry report, nearly 15,000 people are still in home-quarantine. As many as 2,187 of these people have a travel history of countries affected by Covid-19 while 12,545 are people who were traced as contacts of coronavirus patients.

In addition, 2,456 people are under institutional quarantine across 16 quarantine centres in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched a massive sanitisation drive in the city's COVID-19 containment areas, declared as red zones, and high-risk zones, identified as orange zones, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The administration ran a pilot disinfection drive using hi-tech Japanese spray machines at the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency.

The state government also announced an ambitious plan to send task forces of 5 members to every single home in the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 14,000 such teams of "Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force'" will be formed at the election-booth level, a Delhi government official told news agency PTI.

Each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker, the official said.